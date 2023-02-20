As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) offers stability

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) closed the day trading at $8.70 up 2.59% from the previous closing price of $8.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 363679 shares were traded. AXGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when MARIANI PETER J sold 14,550 shares for $9.36 per share. The transaction valued at 136,188 led to the insider holds 61,945 shares of the business.

MARIANI PETER J sold 14,320 shares of AXGN for $136,756 on Jan 31. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 55,555 shares after completing the transaction at $9.55 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, MARIANI PETER J, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,111 shares for $9.69 each. As a result, the insider received 136,736 and left with 48,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXGN has reached a high of $13.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXGN traded about 204.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXGN traded about 274.33k shares per day. A total of 42.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.38M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AXGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 530.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 543.57k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $36.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.5M to a low estimate of $36M. As of the current estimate, AxoGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.54M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.39M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.05M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.36M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $159.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $162.18M and the low estimate is $154.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.