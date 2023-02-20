As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) offers stability

The closing price of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) was $35.33 for the day, down -1.43% from the previous closing price of $35.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84811 shares were traded. TGLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On September 21, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.Sidoti initiated its Neutral rating on September 21, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when WEIL A LORNE sold 35,000 shares for $30.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,058,334 led to the insider holds 88,173 shares of the business.

Torres Julio A. sold 25,000 shares of TGLS for $636,400 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 30,520 shares after completing the transaction at $25.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tecnoglass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS has reached a high of $36.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.60.

Shares Statistics:

TGLS traded an average of 255.02K shares per day over the past three months and 168.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TGLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 887.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 727.75k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.11, TGLS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.29.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.26 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.21. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $205M to a low estimate of $191M. As of the current estimate, Tecnoglass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $131.82M, an estimated increase of 53.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.37M, an increase of 20.70% less than the figure of $53.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $710.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $697M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $707.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.79M, up 42.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $818.44M and the low estimate is $759M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.