BGNE (BeiGene Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $235.36 in the prior trading day, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) closed at $232.06, down -1.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 123020 shares were traded. BGNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $230.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BGNE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on January 12, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $308.

On October 13, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $177 to $200.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Wang Xiaodong sold 5,000 shares for $260.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,302,585 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Wang Xiaodong sold 2,500 shares of BGNE for $631,647 on Jan 11. The Chair, Scientific Advisory Brd now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $252.66 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, OYLER JOHN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,594 shares for $248.51 each. As a result, the insider received 3,378,292 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGNE has reached a high of $280.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 238.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 271.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 203.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BGNE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 2.05M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$5.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$5.39 and a low estimate of -$5.44, while EPS last year was -$4.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.27, with high estimates of -$4.04 and low estimates of -$4.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.49 and -$20.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$18.84. EPS for the following year is -$13.66, with 13 analysts recommending between -$8.9 and -$17.88.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $387.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $387.63M to a low estimate of $387.6M. As of the current estimate, BeiGene Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $206.44M, an estimated increase of 87.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.81M, an increase of 86.40% less than the figure of $87.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $414.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.47M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.