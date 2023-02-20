Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) closed the day trading at $58.61 up 1.17% from the previous closing price of $57.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265482 shares were traded. BLKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLKB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $88.

On August 28, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on August 28, 2020, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when McDearis Kevin sold 12,421 shares for $57.51 per share. The transaction valued at 714,366 led to the insider holds 77,605 shares of the business.

Gregoire Kevin P. sold 1,023 shares of BLKB for $60,129 on Nov 28. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 97,358 shares after completing the transaction at $58.78 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Gregoire Kevin P., who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $57.10 each. As a result, the insider received 102,786 and left with 98,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLKB has reached a high of $66.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLKB traded about 192.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLKB traded about 223.01k shares per day. A total of 51.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.35M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLKB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 868.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 1.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $278.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $280.11M to a low estimate of $276.65M. As of the current estimate, Blackbaud Inc.’s year-ago sales were $247.89M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.64M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.43M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $927.74M, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.