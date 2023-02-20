BNED (Barnes & Noble Education Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108613 shares were traded. BNED stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3845.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BNED’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $5 previously.

On September 04, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when HUSEBY MICHAEL bought 17,500 shares for $1.44 per share. The transaction valued at 25,200 led to the insider holds 1,002,408 shares of the business.

LEVENICK ZACHARY bought 30,000 shares of BNED for $108,900 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 613,045 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Golden David G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,818 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 87,272 and bolstered with 231,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNED has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9922, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4865.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BNED traded 490.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 199.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.47M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BNED as of Jan 30, 2023 were 613.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 872.02k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $397.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $406.03M to a low estimate of $388.16M. As of the current estimate, Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $402.8M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.67M, a decrease of -3.10% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.4M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.