Cable One Inc. (CABO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Cable One Inc. (NYSE: CABO) closed the day trading at $753.38 down -1.88% from the previous closing price of $767.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73267 shares were traded. CABO stock price reached its highest trading level at $761.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $745.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CABO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $1200 from $1700 previously.

On February 28, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $2100.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2400 to $2100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when GAYNER THOMAS SINNICKSON bought 5,000 shares for $714.72 per share. The transaction valued at 3,573,598 led to the insider holds 26,700 shares of the business.

GAYNER THOMAS SINNICKSON bought 5,000 shares of CABO for $3,199,852 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 21,700 shares after completing the transaction at $639.97 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, GAYNER THOMAS SINNICKSON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $673.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,368,749 and bolstered with 16,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CABO has reached a high of $1576.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $620.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 754.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1,001.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CABO traded about 78.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CABO traded about 50.27k shares per day. A total of 5.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CABO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 252.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 258.64k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Dividends & Splits

CABO’s forward annual dividend rate is 11.40, up from 9.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $12.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $13.14 and a low estimate of $11.21, while EPS last year was $10.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.64, with high estimates of $13.1 and low estimates of $11.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $62.29 and $60.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $61.21. EPS for the following year is $52.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $56.67 and $48.24.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $422.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.99M to a low estimate of $418.75M. As of the current estimate, Cable One Inc.’s year-ago sales were $432.59M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $424.83M, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $439.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $417.68M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CABO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.