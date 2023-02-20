Considering AZZ Inc. (AZZ) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) closed at $41.42 in the last session, up 4.20% from day before closing price of $39.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 149953 shares were traded. AZZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.99.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 311.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $49.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Lavelle Ken bought 2,000 shares for $34.68 per share. The transaction valued at 69,352 led to the insider holds 24,361 shares of the business.

Schlom Philip A bought 3,000 shares of AZZ for $104,970 on Oct 14. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 10,212 shares after completing the transaction at $34.99 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Russell Kurt L., who serves as the COO – Precoat Metals of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $34.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,670 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AZZ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZZ has reached a high of $50.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZZ traded on average about 121.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 92.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.42M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AZZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 397.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 518.82k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AZZ is 0.68, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 20.08% for AZZ, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.17 and $3.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $342.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $406.71M to a low estimate of $299.1M. As of the current estimate, AZZ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.65M, an estimated increase of 52.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.84M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $52.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.84M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $902.66M, up 47.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.