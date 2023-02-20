Considering JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $52.05 in the prior trading day, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) closed at $50.75, down -2.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858456 shares were traded. JKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On September 29, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.

On September 28, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 28, 2022, with a $76 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JinkoSolar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $76.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 564.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.87M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.29M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $6.75, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.9 and $5.99.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.99B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.57B, an estimated increase of 48.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B, an increase of 37.70% less than the figure of $48.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, up 82.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.34B and the low estimate is $14.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.