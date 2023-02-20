Considering Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $120.77 in the prior trading day, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) closed at $124.31, up 2.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632680 shares were traded. RXDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RXDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On June 10, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $53.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when McKenna Mark C. sold 13,680 shares for $125.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,711,368 led to the insider holds 55,144 shares of the business.

McKenna Mark C. sold 25,000 shares of RXDX for $2,996,750 on Feb 16. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 55,144 shares after completing the transaction at $119.87 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, McKenna Mark C., who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $119.42 each. As a result, the insider received 2,985,500 and left with 55,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 764.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXDX has reached a high of $123.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 886.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 484.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.15 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.45. EPS for the following year is -$3.64, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.64 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13M, up 114.80% from the average estimate.