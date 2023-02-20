Considering Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $18.29 in the prior trading day, Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) closed at $18.30, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 245118 shares were traded. VREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.14.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VREX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On February 05, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER sold 5,000 shares for $21.60 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 21,375 shares of the business.

Honeysett Kimberley E. sold 3,028 shares of VREX for $71,158 on Aug 18. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 4,733 shares after completing the transaction at $23.50 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,207 shares for $22.62 each. As a result, the insider received 117,782 and left with 26,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Varex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VREX has reached a high of $25.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 329.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 387.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.83M. Shares short for VREX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.79% and a Short% of Float of 12.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $215.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.3M to a low estimate of $215M. As of the current estimate, Varex Imaging Corporation’s year-ago sales were $214.7M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.07M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $895.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $868.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $878.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.4M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $931.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $971.4M and the low estimate is $909M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.