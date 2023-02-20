CRNC (Cerence Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) closed at $28.31 down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $28.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 303926 shares were traded. CRNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cerence Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $24 previously.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Ortmanns Stefan sold 3,530 shares for $24.32 per share. The transaction valued at 85,850 led to the insider holds 490,225 shares of the business.

Kathpal Prateek sold 2,209 shares of CRNC for $51,381 on Jan 26. The EVP, CTO now owns 210,718 shares after completing the transaction at $23.26 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 734 shares for $23.26 each. As a result, the insider received 17,073 and left with 214,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNC has reached a high of $41.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRNC has traded an average of 523.76K shares per day and 584.53k over the past ten days. A total of 39.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.11% and a Short% of Float of 12.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $66.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $73.6M to a low estimate of $63.5M. As of the current estimate, Cerence Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.28M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.78M, a decrease of -16.00% over than the figure of -$22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.38M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $327.89M, down -12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $387.4M and the low estimate is $350.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.