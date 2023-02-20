Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) closed the day trading at $5.45 down -2.85% from the previous closing price of $5.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 229295 shares were traded. EPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPSN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Solas Capital Management, LLC sold 24,220 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 169,564 led to the insider holds 3,308,467 shares of the business.

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold 2 shares of EPSN for $14 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 3,332,687 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Solas Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 71,969 shares for $7.04 each. As a result, the insider received 506,626 and left with 3,332,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Epsilon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPSN has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPSN traded about 124.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPSN traded about 171.03k shares per day. A total of 23.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EPSN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 112.47k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 18.30% for EPSN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $13.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.15M to a low estimate of $9.15M. As of the current estimate, Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.91M, an estimated increase of 133.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.43M, up 73.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.35M and the low estimate is $38.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.