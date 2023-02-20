FOXF (Fox Factory Holding Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) closed at $122.73 in the last session, up 0.06% from day before closing price of $122.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 180065 shares were traded. FOXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOXF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $115 from $88 previously.

On February 25, 2022, CL King Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $157.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when DENNISON MICHAEL C. sold 7,500 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 862,500 led to the insider holds 62,701 shares of the business.

DENNISON MICHAEL C. sold 7,500 shares of FOXF for $825,000 on Dec 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 70,223 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Fletcher Thomas L., who serves as the (A) of the company, sold 275 shares for $91.39 each. As a result, the insider received 25,132 and left with 4,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXF has reached a high of $131.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOXF traded on average about 193.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 138.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.20M. Shares short for FOXF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.9 and $5.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $383.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $390.26M to a low estimate of $376.2M. As of the current estimate, Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $342.33M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.58M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $367.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.