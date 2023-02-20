Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) was $16.83 for the day, up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $16.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 280454 shares were traded. HTLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HTLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $18 from $17 previously.

On March 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when GERDIN MICHAEL J bought 8,421 shares for $15.99 per share. The transaction valued at 134,639 led to the insider holds 18,777 shares of the business.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of HTLD for $34,410 on Feb 10. The Co-Trustee of 10% Owner now owns 2,152 shares after completing the transaction at $15.99 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, GERDIN MICHAEL J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,881 shares for $16.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,787 and bolstered with 10,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Heartland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTLD has reached a high of $18.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.18.

Shares Statistics:

HTLD traded an average of 251.47K shares per day over the past three months and 227.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.32M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HTLD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.21M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, HTLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.45. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for HTLD, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $351.92M to a low estimate of $274M. As of the current estimate, Heartland Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.28M, an estimated increase of 111.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.54M, an increase of 70.70% less than the figure of $111.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $357.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $968M, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.