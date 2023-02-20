HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) closed the day trading at $27.05 down -3.91% from the previous closing price of $28.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 391527 shares were traded. HPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HPK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 87.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.40.

On July 22, 2021, Seaport Global Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Hollis Michael L. bought 9,256 shares for $22.42 per share. The transaction valued at 207,520 led to the insider holds 249,887 shares of the business.

HIGHTOWER JACK bought 131,539 shares of HPK for $2,893,858 on Jan 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,906,011 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, HIGHTOWER JACK, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,399 shares for $21.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 774,530 and bolstered with 2,774,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HighPeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPK has reached a high of $38.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HPK traded about 214.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HPK traded about 165.86k shares per day. A total of 108.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.97M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HPK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 1.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Dividends & Splits

HPK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $253.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.9M to a low estimate of $241.08M. As of the current estimate, HighPeak Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.67M, an estimated increase of 156.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.57M, an increase of 190.10% over than the figure of $156.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $268.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $738.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $719.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.12M, up 226.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.