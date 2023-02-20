Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) closed at $38.11 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $37.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 279452 shares were traded. HMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.85.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $38 from $42 previously.

On August 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Sharpe Matthew P. sold 3,478 shares for $33.99 per share. The transaction valued at 118,217 led to the insider holds 54,353 shares of the business.

McClure Beverley J. sold 560 shares of HMN for $20,961 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 20,463 shares after completing the transaction at $37.43 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Sharpe Matthew P., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $37.94 each. As a result, the insider received 132,790 and left with 57,370 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMN has reached a high of $42.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMN traded on average about 222.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 278.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.25M. Shares short for HMN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 735.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 689.73k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMN is 1.28, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.00. The current Payout Ratio is 90.00% for HMN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $370.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.9M to a low estimate of $367.9M. As of the current estimate, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s year-ago sales were $346.8M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.6M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.