How is John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE: JBT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) closed at $112.39 in the last session, up 1.64% from day before closing price of $110.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130011 shares were traded. JBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $151.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 300 shares for $101.57 per share. The transaction valued at 30,471 led to the insider holds 45,849 shares of the business.

DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 300 shares of JBT for $26,475 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 46,149 shares after completing the transaction at $88.25 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 300 shares for $93.21 each. As a result, the insider received 27,963 and left with 46,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, John’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBT has reached a high of $134.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBT traded on average about 167.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 121.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.43M. Shares short for JBT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 747.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 831.57k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JBT is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.73 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $5.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $5.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $599.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $604M to a low estimate of $596M. As of the current estimate, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $497.6M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $523.33M, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $533.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.