How is Tennant Company’s (NYSE: TNC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) closed at $69.83 in the last session, up 1.48% from day before closing price of $68.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54557 shares were traded. TNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dougherty & Company on January 15, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Sonnenberg Steven Alan sold 2,320 shares for $46.59 per share. The transaction valued at 108,089 led to the insider holds 21,547 shares of the business.

EICHER CAROL S sold 1,580 shares of TNC for $108,226 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 22,268 shares after completing the transaction at $68.50 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Zay Richard H., who serves as the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $70.78 each. As a result, the insider received 176,962 and left with 11,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tennant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNC has reached a high of $85.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNC traded on average about 62.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 59.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 459.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 335.86k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TNC is 1.06, which was 0.89 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for TNC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $4.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $289.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $297.1M to a low estimate of $279M. As of the current estimate, Tennant Company’s year-ago sales were $276.4M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $276.25M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275.6M.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.