How is Viper Energy Partners LP’s (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $31.55 in the prior trading day, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) closed at $30.03, down -4.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 378830 shares were traded. VNOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VNOM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 408.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 2,000 shares for $33.05 per share. The transaction valued at 66,094 led to the insider holds 9,842,228 shares of the business.

BX SWT ML Holdco LLC sold 2,000 shares of VNOM for $66,094 on Jan 27. The 10% Owner now owns 9,842,228 shares after completing the transaction at $33.05 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, BX SWT ML Holdco LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 205,500 shares for $33.00 each. As a result, the insider received 6,781,952 and left with 9,844,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has reached a high of $36.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 374.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 306.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VNOM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VNOM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.27, compared to 1.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.16.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.58 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $182.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $193M to a low estimate of $172M. As of the current estimate, Viper Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $165.79M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.89M, a decrease of -11.90% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $855M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $835.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $504.92M, up 65.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $751.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $953M and the low estimate is $662M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.