HRTG (Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) closed at $2.27 in the last session, up 2.25% from day before closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 103356 shares were traded. HRTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1501.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HRTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.20 from $4.30 previously.

On April 06, 2020, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Hyer Raymond T bought 202,460 shares for $1.96 per share. The transaction valued at 396,822 led to the insider holds 2,811,115 shares of the business.

Garateix Ernie J bought 2,000 shares of HRTG for $3,340 on Nov 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 483,249 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Garateix Ernie J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,900 and bolstered with 481,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTG has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4230.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HRTG traded on average about 127.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 135.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.74M. Insiders hold about 18.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 193.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 149.34k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HRTG is 0.24, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.45 and -$7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.45. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $168.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.45M to a low estimate of $167.18M. As of the current estimate, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.71M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.97M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.29M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $655.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.56M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $684.83M and the low estimate is $650.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.