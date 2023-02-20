HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) closed the day trading at $16.00 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $16.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 138751 shares were traded. HCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $46.

On August 03, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 03, 2021, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCM has reached a high of $28.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCM traded about 572.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCM traded about 175.5k shares per day. A total of 169.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.72M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HCM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.