I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL).

After finishing at $23.69 in the prior trading day, Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) closed at $24.30, up 2.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 172190 shares were traded. AMAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17.50 from $18.50 previously.

On February 04, 2020, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $18.50 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Searby Sean sold 4,564 shares for $26.18 per share. The transaction valued at 119,491 led to the insider holds 2,126 shares of the business.

Brown Sam D. sold 6,961 shares of AMAL for $176,236 on Nov 15. The Executive VP now owns 1,855 shares after completing the transaction at $25.32 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Brown Sam D., who serves as the Executive VP of the company, sold 1,339 shares for $25.01 each. As a result, the insider received 33,494 and left with 8,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amalgamated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAL has reached a high of $27.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 177.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 158.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.69M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 1.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 8.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.40% for AMAL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 29, 2018 when the company split stock in a 20:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.49 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $71.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.57M to a low estimate of $70.7M. As of the current estimate, Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $55.79M, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.4M, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.74M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.22M and the low estimate is $301.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.