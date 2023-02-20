I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in American Vanguard Corporation (AVD).

After finishing at $20.56 in the prior trading day, American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) closed at $20.40, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 181015 shares were traded. AVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Eilers Peter sold 5,000 shares for $20.26 per share. The transaction valued at 101,300 led to the insider holds 47,842 shares of the business.

WINTEMUTE ERIC G bought 2,500 shares of AVD for $49,975 on Sep 09. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,082,076 shares after completing the transaction at $19.99 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, WINTEMUTE ERIC G, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 2,642 shares for $19.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,436 and bolstered with 1,079,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVD has reached a high of $25.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 142.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 111.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.69M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 288.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 332.17k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AVD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44. The current Payout Ratio is 9.90% for AVD, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $162.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.5M to a low estimate of $159.1M. As of the current estimate, American Vanguard Corporation’s year-ago sales were $158.81M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $608.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $611.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.87M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $669.3M and the low estimate is $654M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.