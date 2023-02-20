I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Camtek Ltd. (CAMT).

The price of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) closed at $27.28 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $27.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 93132 shares were traded. CAMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $32 from $40 previously.

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $29.

On January 25, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camtek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMT has reached a high of $36.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAMT traded on average about 107.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 99.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.89M. Insiders hold about 62.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 453.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 499.13k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $81.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.19M to a low estimate of $81.3M. As of the current estimate, Camtek Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $74.17M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $75M, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $320.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.66M, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302M and the low estimate is $286M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.