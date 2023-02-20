I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS).

The price of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) closed at $1.72 in the last session, up 2.99% from day before closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111180 shares were traded. PRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Brusky Sean P. bought 21,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 24,990 led to the insider holds 21,000 shares of the business.

WIGGANS THOMAS G bought 12,500 shares of PRDS for $13,625 on Dec 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, WIGGANS THOMAS G, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,375 and bolstered with 37,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDS has reached a high of $10.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7019.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRDS traded on average about 284.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 108.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 3.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 8.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.83 and -$2.2.