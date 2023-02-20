I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Seer Inc. (SEER).

After finishing at $4.41 in the prior trading day, Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) closed at $4.44, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 420874 shares were traded. SEER stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.60 and its Current Ratio is at 33.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6.50 from $9 previously.

On August 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Farokhzad Omid sold 8,379 shares for $4.67 per share. The transaction valued at 39,128 led to the insider holds 379,584 shares of the business.

Horn David R. sold 3,124 shares of SEER for $16,861 on Feb 07. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 267,716 shares after completing the transaction at $5.40 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Farokhzad Omid, who serves as the CEO, President and Chair of the company, sold 4,800 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider received 24,573 and left with 399,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEER has reached a high of $16.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2727, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6833.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 354.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 344.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEER as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Seer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.07M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M, an increase of 17.80% less than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62M, up 131.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.89M and the low estimate is $19.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.