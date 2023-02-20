I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sterling Check Corp. (STER).

The price of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) closed at $13.27 in the last session, down -1.48% from day before closing price of $13.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 170702 shares were traded. STER stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 21, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when BARNETT STEVEN L sold 27,826 shares for $19.61 per share. The transaction valued at 545,726 led to the insider holds 107,253 shares of the business.

BARNETT STEVEN L sold 273 shares of STER for $5,324 on Oct 17. The insider now owns 135,079 shares after completing the transaction at $19.50 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, BARNETT STEVEN L, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,057 shares for $19.52 each. As a result, the insider received 40,150 and left with 135,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sterling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STER has reached a high of $28.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STER traded on average about 182.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 174.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STER as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $177.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $181M to a low estimate of $175.5M. As of the current estimate, Sterling Check Corp.’s year-ago sales were $173.63M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.07M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $194.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $780.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $772.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $775.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.88M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $784.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.82M and the low estimate is $734.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.