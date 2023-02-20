I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

The price of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) closed at $25.46 in the last session, up 0.12% from day before closing price of $25.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841342 shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.28.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VCYT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Anderson Bonnie H sold 34,000 shares for $26.35 per share. The transaction valued at 895,838 led to the insider holds 62,961 shares of the business.

Anderson Bonnie H sold 63,247 shares of VCYT for $1,589,195 on Jan 11. The Director now owns 62,961 shares after completing the transaction at $25.13 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, JONES EVAN/ FA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $30.13 each. As a result, the insider received 18,080 and left with 50,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VCYT traded on average about 775.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 666.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.03M. Shares short for VCYT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 3.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $74.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.77M to a low estimate of $73.93M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.34M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.9M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.51M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.02M and the low estimate is $315.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.