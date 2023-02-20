IMBI (iMedia Brands Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, iMedia Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.80, down -4.49% from its previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0377 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71309 shares were traded. IMBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 20, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Lalo Eyal bought 390,880 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200,002 led to the insider holds 2,223,317 shares of the business.

Friedman Michael bought 195,440 shares of IMBI for $600,001 on May 11. The Director now owns 1,182,063 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On May 11, another insider, PETERMAN TIM, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 32,573 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,999 and bolstered with 622,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMBI has reached a high of $7.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0561.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMBI traded 277.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 77.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.74M. Insiders hold about 14.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IMBI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 504.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 897.53k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $172.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, iMedia Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $193.8M, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.66M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $588.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $571.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $583.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $551.1M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $677.27M and the low estimate is $627.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.