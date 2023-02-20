In spite of Aclarion Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACON) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) closed at $0.74 up 2.18% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0207 from its previous closing price. On the day, 103721 shares were traded. ACON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aclarion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Lorbiecki John Paul bought 22,404 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 22,404 shares of the business.

Ness Brent bought 16,211 shares of ACON for $8,807 on Dec 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 19,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.54 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Ness Brent, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,289 shares for $0.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 961 and bolstered with 3,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 117.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACON has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9408.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACON has traded an average of 46.84K shares per day and 55.83k over the past ten days. A total of 7.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.71M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 61.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 50.98k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.21 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $580k and the low estimate is $580k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 866.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.