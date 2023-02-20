In spite of Booking Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BKNG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Booking Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2462.01, down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $2493.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$31.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 286955 shares were traded. BKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2,474.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2,442.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $2250 to $2700.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Fogel Glenn D sold 1,300 shares for $2500.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,250,259 led to the insider holds 42,504 shares of the business.

GOULDEN DAVID I sold 550 shares of BKNG for $1,375,000 on Feb 15. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 4,419 shares after completing the transaction at $2500.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Vojvodich Radakovich Lynn, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 36 shares for $2500.00 each. As a result, the insider received 90,000 and left with 687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Booking’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKNG has reached a high of $2676.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1616.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2,231.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2,003.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKNG traded 315.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 340.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BKNG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 680.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 644.49k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $22.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $25.95 and a low estimate of $17.76, while EPS last year was $15.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.46, with high estimates of $14.14 and low estimates of $5.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $113.42 and $92.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $97.83. EPS for the following year is $125.42, with 22 analysts recommending between $145.79 and $110.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $3.89B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.17B to a low estimate of $3.62B. As of the current estimate, Booking Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.98B, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5B, an increase of 29.90% less than the figure of $30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.25B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.96B, up 54.60% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.94B and the low estimate is $18.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.