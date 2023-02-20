In spite of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:FET) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FET) closed at $31.70 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $31.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 129059 shares were traded. FET stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when MCSHANE MICHAEL bought 2,500 shares for $30.31 per share. The transaction valued at 75,775 led to the insider holds 10,936 shares of the business.

MCSHANE MICHAEL bought 2,500 shares of FET for $74,575 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 8,436 shares after completing the transaction at $29.83 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, GAUT C CHRISTOPHER, who serves as the Exec. COB of the company, sold 400 shares for $25.70 each. As a result, the insider received 10,280 and left with 296,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FET has reached a high of $33.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FET has traded an average of 65.87K shares per day and 83.7k over the past ten days. A total of 5.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.92M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 34.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 265.83k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$5.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $154M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $154M to a low estimate of $154M. As of the current estimate, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $119M, an estimated increase of 29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $158M, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $636M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $636M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.1M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.