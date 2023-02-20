In spite of StealthGas Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GASS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) closed at $2.66 down -1.48% from its previous closing price of $2.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56385 shares were traded. GASS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of StealthGas Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On October 25, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On April 29, 2016, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Singular Research initiated its Buy rating on April 29, 2016, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GASS has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8718.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GASS has traded an average of 119.75K shares per day and 59.83k over the past ten days. A total of 37.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.95M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GASS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 76.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 103.86k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $37M to a low estimate of $37M. As of the current estimate, StealthGas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.05M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.2M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.2M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.6M and the low estimate is $156.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.