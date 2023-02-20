In the case of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT), what’s next?

The closing price of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) was $42.36 for the day, up 3.22% from the previous closing price of $41.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68723 shares were traded. AMOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 31, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 06, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Tzetzo Nicole R bought 400 shares for $22.66 per share. The transaction valued at 9,062 led to the insider holds 5,261 shares of the business.

Engel Robert B bought 2,000 shares of AMOT for $46,750 on May 09. The Director now owns 28,557 shares after completing the transaction at $23.38 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Tzetzo Nicole R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200 shares for $29.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,928 and bolstered with 2,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMOT has reached a high of $42.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.15.

Shares Statistics:

AMOT traded an average of 63.48K shares per day over the past three months and 81.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.25M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 72.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 134.36k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, AMOT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.29. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for AMOT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.4M to a low estimate of $125.94M. As of the current estimate, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.79M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.34M, an increase of 18.80% less than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.34M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $403.52M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $553.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559.99M and the low estimate is $547M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.