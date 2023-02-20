In the case of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT), what’s next?

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) closed the day trading at $12.43 down -7.58% from the previous closing price of $13.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 206644 shares were traded. NRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Prue Nancy J F bought 872 shares for $12.38 per share. The transaction valued at 10,795 led to the insider holds 7,000 shares of the business.

Prue Nancy J F bought 128 shares of NRT for $1,605 on Jun 23. The Trustee now owns 6,128 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, North’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 310.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRT has reached a high of $20.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRT traded about 114.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRT traded about 329.09k shares per day. A total of 9.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NRT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 28.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 3.31k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.35%.

Dividends & Splits

NRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.58, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.06. The current Payout Ratio is 66.00% for NRT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 1981 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.