In the case of Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR), what’s next?

The closing price of Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) was $61.02 for the day, up 1.33% from the previous closing price of $60.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 150014 shares were traded. WOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on August 15, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when ROSE B ANDREW sold 7,771 shares for $58.97 per share. The transaction valued at 458,256 led to the insider holds 496,068 shares of the business.

ROSE B ANDREW sold 18,229 shares of WOR for $1,084,261 on Feb 08. The President & CEO now owns 503,839 shares after completing the transaction at $59.48 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, SMOLENSKI ERIC M, who serves as the President-Worthington Cylinder of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $55.30 each. As a result, the insider received 110,600 and left with 93,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Worthington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOR has reached a high of $62.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.84.

Shares Statistics:

WOR traded an average of 178.50K shares per day over the past three months and 152.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.49M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WOR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.99, WOR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 25.90% for WOR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 24, 1993 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $909M. As of the current estimate, Worthington Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated decrease of -29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, a decrease of -30.80% less than the figure of -$29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.