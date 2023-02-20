In What Direction Will Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) was $117.82 for the day, up 3.01% from the previous closing price of $114.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 453781 shares were traded. LOPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LOPE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on January 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $86 from $110 previously.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $114.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Dial Sara R. sold 1,614 shares for $107.27 per share. The transaction valued at 173,134 led to the insider holds 3,972 shares of the business.

Browning Lori sold 1,000 shares of LOPE for $90,370 on Jun 07. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 15,369 shares after completing the transaction at $90.37 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Claypatch Kathy J., who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 800 shares for $92.16 each. As a result, the insider received 73,728 and left with 8,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOPE has reached a high of $119.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.85.

Shares Statistics:

LOPE traded an average of 201.13K shares per day over the past three months and 199.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.54M. Shares short for LOPE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 617.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 853.36k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $2.24, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.85 and $5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.4M to a low estimate of $256M. As of the current estimate, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.38M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.8M, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $245.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $909M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $896.56M, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $951.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $956.9M and the low estimate is $947.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.