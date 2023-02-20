In What Direction Will Matthews International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) was $39.25 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $39.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 216249 shares were traded. MATW stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MATW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 19, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when BARTOLACCI JOSEPH C sold 10,000 shares for $30.17 per share. The transaction valued at 301,700 led to the insider holds 345,117 shares of the business.

Awenowicz Ronald C sold 398 shares of MATW for $10,316 on Aug 08. The SVP, Global Compliance & HR now owns 807 shares after completing the transaction at $25.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MATW has reached a high of $39.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.31.

Shares Statistics:

MATW traded an average of 143.11K shares per day over the past three months and 129.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.43M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MATW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 552.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 663.58k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.86, MATW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $452.38M to a low estimate of $443.9M. As of the current estimate, Matthews International Corporation’s year-ago sales were $444.98M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $450.98M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $473.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MATW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.