In What Direction Will Merus N.V.’s (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) was $18.54 for the day, up 2.15% from the previous closing price of $18.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133257 shares were traded. MRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On February 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On February 10, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Needham initiated its Buy rating on February 10, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Shuman Harry sold 168 shares for $13.85 per share. The transaction valued at 2,327 led to the insider holds 3,517 shares of the business.

Shuman Harry sold 575 shares of MRUS for $8,826 on Dec 01. The VP Controller, PAO now owns 3,685 shares after completing the transaction at $15.35 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Lundberg Sven Ante, who serves as the President, CEO & PFO of the company, bought 14,706 shares for $14.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 211,431 and bolstered with 40,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRUS has reached a high of $30.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.61.

Shares Statistics:

MRUS traded an average of 235.77K shares per day over the past three months and 352.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MRUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$3.43, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$4.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Merus N.V.’s year-ago sales were $14.71M, an estimated decrease of -34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.73M, a decrease of -7.90% over than the figure of -$34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.11M, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.5M and the low estimate is $32.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.