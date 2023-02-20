In What Direction Will NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXTP) Stock Goes From Here?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) closed the day trading at $2.26 up 2.28% from the previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57389 shares were traded. NXTP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1848.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXTP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Sikora Timothy James sold 22,000 shares for $0.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,300 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXTP has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5013.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXTP traded about 83.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXTP traded about 47.71k shares per day. A total of 5.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.46M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NXTP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 61.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 19.36k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$5.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.2 and -$3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17M to a low estimate of $2.17M. As of the current estimate, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36M, an estimated increase of 59.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXTP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.2M, down -49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.47M and the low estimate is $16.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 297.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.