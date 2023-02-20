Invest in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) closed at $196.41 in the last session, up 1.54% from day before closing price of $193.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 239355 shares were traded. AYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.66.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AYI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $190 from $200 previously.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $163 to $206.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when HOLCOM KAREN J sold 4,238 shares for $174.51 per share. The transaction valued at 739,560 led to the insider holds 16,856 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN BARRY R sold 2,211 shares of AYI for $385,399 on Jan 11. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 5,791 shares after completing the transaction at $174.31 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, O’Shaughnessy Laura, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 575 shares for $174.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,360 and bolstered with 1,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Acuity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYI has reached a high of $198.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 178.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AYI traded on average about 246.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 223.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.96M. Shares short for AYI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 1.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AYI is 0.52, which was 0.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for AYI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.93 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.76, with high estimates of $4.01 and low estimates of $3.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.16 and $13.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.79. EPS for the following year is $14.45, with 9 analysts recommending between $15.56 and $12.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $958.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $982M to a low estimate of $903.14M. As of the current estimate, Acuity Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $909.1M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.38B and the low estimate is $4.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.