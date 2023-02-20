Invest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $49.12 in the prior trading day, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) closed at $50.63, up 3.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108436 shares were traded. ENTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On July 06, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $62.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on June 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when MELLETT PAUL J sold 5,000 shares for $53.76 per share. The transaction valued at 268,816 led to the insider holds 83,463 shares of the business.

Luly Jay R. sold 30,000 shares of ENTA for $1,341,713 on Dec 16. The President and CEO now owns 773,805 shares after completing the transaction at $44.72 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Adda Nathalie, who serves as the Sr. VP & Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 32,785 shares for $72.18 each. As a result, the insider received 2,366,551 and left with 34,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTA has reached a high of $79.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 155.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 163.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.38M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 851.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 861.46k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.39 and a low estimate of -$2.3, while EPS last year was -$1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.28, with high estimates of -$1.39 and low estimates of -$2.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.78 and -$9.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.13. EPS for the following year is -$4.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.6 and -$7.08.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $19.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.76M to a low estimate of $17.88M. As of the current estimate, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.72M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.05M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.35M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.16M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422M and the low estimate is $75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 152.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.