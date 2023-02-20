Invest in Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) closed at $21.49 in the last session, down -3.02% from day before closing price of $22.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 173523 shares were traded. EE stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $29.

On May 09, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on May 09, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Excelerate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1343.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EE has reached a high of $31.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EE traded on average about 319.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 183.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.77M. Shares short for EE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 155.50% for EE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.93 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $848M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $888.55M, up 98.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $692M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.