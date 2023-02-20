Invest in Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $7.20 in the prior trading day, Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) closed at $7.08, down -1.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198284 shares were traded. GBTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GBTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 07, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.50.

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on October 03, 2022, with a $7.10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Gerow Martine bought 10,000 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 56,000 led to the insider holds 422,310 shares of the business.

Bush James Peter bought 1,500 shares of GBTG for $7,605 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 33,334 shares after completing the transaction at $5.07 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Bush James Peter, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $4.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,970 and bolstered with 31,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBTG has reached a high of $10.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 148.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 97.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 462.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.40M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GBTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 919.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 974.57k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.