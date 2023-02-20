Invest in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) closed at $15.69 in the last session, up 1.29% from day before closing price of $15.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84537 shares were traded. SCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on October 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On November 01, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On May 06, 2020, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.National Securities initiated its Neutral rating on May 06, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Bilger Bruce R bought 17,543 shares for $11.35 per share. The transaction valued at 199,113 led to the insider holds 182,565 shares of the business.

Ladd Robert T. bought 6,000 shares of SCM for $68,659 on Jun 16. The President and CEO now owns 632,592 shares after completing the transaction at $11.44 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, D’Angelo Dean, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $11.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,450 and bolstered with 196,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stellus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCM has reached a high of $15.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCM traded on average about 78.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 103.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.46M. Insiders hold about 5.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SCM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 73.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 79.32k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SCM is 1.60, which was 1.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.22. The current Payout Ratio is 63.15% for SCM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 12, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10043:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.82 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.44M to a low estimate of $20.4M. As of the current estimate, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $22.69M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.04M, an increase of 42.20% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.02M, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $89.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.3M and the low estimate is $83.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.