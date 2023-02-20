Invest in Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.69 in the prior trading day, Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) closed at $0.65, down -5.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0258 from its previous closing price. On the day, 156566 shares were traded. SNAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7264 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Christenson Gregory Stephen bought 25,100 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 18,072 led to the insider holds 58,253 shares of the business.

Weil B. Luke bought 35,000 shares of SNAX for $26,250 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 602,019 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Boever Christopher J., who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,700 and bolstered with 3,371,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAX has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7399, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7539.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 193.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 63.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.50M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 163.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 265.61k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.17M to a low estimate of $5.11M. As of the current estimate, Stryve Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.83M, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.04M, a decrease of -5.10% over than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.67M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.08M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.68M and the low estimate is $34.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.