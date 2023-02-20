Invest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.57 in the prior trading day, Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) closed at $0.58, up 0.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0034 from its previous closing price. On the day, 176777 shares were traded. TMQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TMQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sanders Elaine sold 25,000 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000 led to the insider holds 1,652,362 shares of the business.

Sanders Elaine sold 1,000 shares of TMQ for $680 on Sep 12. The VP and CFO now owns 1,603,564 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Sanders Elaine, who serves as the VP and CFO of the company, sold 29,000 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 19,720 and left with 1,604,564 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMQ has reached a high of $1.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6808.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 308.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 282.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.86M. Insiders hold about 15.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.24% stake in the company. Shares short for TMQ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 72.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 27.52k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.