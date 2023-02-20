Investing in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.49, up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $36.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 94171 shares were traded. HVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HAVERTY RAWSON JR sold 3,351 shares for $29.94 per share. The transaction valued at 100,324 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BURDETTE STEVEN G sold 6,250 shares of HVT for $187,500 on Aug 11. The President now owns 8,577 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, SMITH CLARENCE H, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 11,260 shares for $29.24 each. As a result, the insider received 329,242 and left with 19,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Haverty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HVT has reached a high of $36.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HVT traded 121.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 98.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HVT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.78M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.01% and a Short% of Float of 23.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, HVT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.49. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for HVT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 25, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $4.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $267.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $272.6M to a low estimate of $262.27M. As of the current estimate, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $265.94M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $230.09M, a decrease of -3.70% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.18M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $988.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $994.02M and the low estimate is $982.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.