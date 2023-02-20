Investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $73.67, up 3.06% from its previous closing price of $71.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 120120 shares were traded. LGND stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LGND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 04, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $229 to $310.

On October 06, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $156.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 06, 2020, with a $156 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when HIGGINS JOHN L sold 10,000 shares for $61.87 per share. The transaction valued at 618,657 led to the insider holds 422,984 shares of the business.

HIGGINS JOHN L sold 10,000 shares of LGND for $783,173 on Nov 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 416,731 shares after completing the transaction at $78.32 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Espinoza Octavio, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,696 shares for $75.64 each. As a result, the insider received 128,283 and left with 8,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LGND has reached a high of $83.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LGND traded 167.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 98.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.96M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LGND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 805.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 792.76k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $46.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.67M to a low estimate of $43.25M. As of the current estimate, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $72.47M, an estimated decrease of -35.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.81M, a decrease of -47.90% less than the figure of -$35.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.93M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LGND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.13M, down -22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.05M and the low estimate is $115.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.