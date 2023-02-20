Investing in QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, QuinStreet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.96, up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $17.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270214 shares were traded. QNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QNST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on February 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $27 previously.

On September 03, 2020, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Valenti Douglas sold 88,156 shares for $16.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,488,955 led to the insider holds 1,765,517 shares of the business.

Valenti Douglas sold 61,844 shares of QNST for $1,055,059 on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,853,673 shares after completing the transaction at $17.06 per share. On May 12, another insider, Simons James R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,700 and bolstered with 44,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QNST traded 295.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 548.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.00M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.18M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $164.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.6M to a low estimate of $162.71M. As of the current estimate, QuinStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.66M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.46M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $678.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $595.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $619.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.1M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $685.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728.7M and the low estimate is $657.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.